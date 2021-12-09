PRNT & ARKK Price Targets for 2022

If you’re not invested here, you’re going to miss out on big gains.

As we close the books on 2021, I believe we are going to see a huge surge in growth stocks.

For the better part of 2021, growth stocks have been beaten down.

We believe that’s mostly due to a lot of FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) — whether it be headlines about high inflation, growing interest rates or new COVID strains.

It will test you and could crack your Strong Hands.

Don’t let it.

A major rebound is coming and you want to be IN to ride the gains higher.

And that’s why I have two predictions for you in 2022 — two buys to add to your portfolio today to gain the most out of the growth stock rebound.

I also want to tell you about a special invitation from Paul.

First, here’s why I believe these are best-buys for you and how much you stand to gain if these recommendations hit my price targets…

2022 Price Target No. 1: ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

My first prediction for the end of 2022 is that the ARK Innovation ETF will reach $250 per share.

For those of you who don’t know, ARKK is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has positions in many growth companies across many sectors of the market.

We consider it to be our “America 2.0 Index” here since it’s packed with future-forward stocks.

Companies that are steeped in our mega trends like:

ARKK is currently trading at around $100 per share with $16 billion under management.

A $250 price target is roughly a 150% gain from its current price.

ARKK is a great ETF to hold in your portfolio, giving you great exposure to many different growth sectors without having to pick individual companies.

To most people, a 150% gain sounds crazy and nearly impossible. However, we’re the bold people.

And it’s happened before… In 2020, we saw ARKK increase 152% in just one year.

ARKK is currently trading -13.4% year to date. That sets up some absolutely amazing buying opportunities.

Earlier this year, ARKK did reach a high of $159.70. I believe in 2022, ARKK will blow past its previous all-time high and hit a price of $250 per share.

With so many innovative and disruptive companies in this ETF, it is only a matter of time until demand floods in and bids its stocks to new all-time highs.

Action to take: Buy ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

2022 Price Target No. 2: 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT)

With America 2.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution underway, 3D printing is a huge driving force in innovation and disruption.

We have seen 3D printing in nearly every growth sector — 3D-printed food, medications, robotics, space crafts, vehicle parts and even 3D-printed houses.

Even with that growth, my second prediction for 2022 is arguably even bolder than my first:

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) will reach $100 per share.

This would be nearly a 200% gain from where it’s trading today at around $35.

3D printing is an absolutely amazing technology that’s fairly new. It is going to change so many industries.

Imagine needing a part for your car, but you won’t have to take it to the shop because you can 3D print it in your house.

As a matter of fact, imagine buying a house that is 3D printed!

This is the way we are headed. America 2.0 is revolutionizing just about every aspect of life, and I can see it with each passing day.

In fact, you should check out Paul’s full 3D-printing prediction here.

The 3D-printing sector is going to have an absolutely massive role for decades to come, and I want you to be a part of it.

By investing in PRNT, you get exposure to some of the best 3D-printing stocks with just one buy. This allows you to make a profit even if not every 3D-printing company does well.

With a prediction of a 200% gain in PRNT for 2022, I am bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on 3D printing.

Action to take: Buy the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

#BOP Buy Alerts for 2022

It sure hasn’t been easy to hold onto growth stocks in 2021, but I am #BOP on America 2.0 stocks for 2022.

Once all of the FUD teeters off into the background, we will see huge demand come in for our growth stocks.

Remember, we are in our companies for a minimum of one to three years.

Sometimes, being patient and sitting on your hands can be the hardest part, but it can also be the most profitable.

The time to be #BOP is now.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) are amazing opportunities for you to capture huge gains.

And if you want to be even MORE #BOP with specific ideas for stock recommendations, you’re in luck.

We are about to witness something that hasn’t happened in the stock market in nearly a century.

A silent takeover that will topple the old guard … as a new generation of stock market leaders takes their place.

This revolution is already happening…

In almost 20 years, you haven’t had more chances for your investments to grow five-fold or higher than right now.

Paul is calling this the “Supercycle: Phase 2.” And he wants to tell you all about it and the massive opportunity it brings.

Regards,



Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

