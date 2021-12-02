Predictions Check Before 2022

I can’t believe 2021 is almost over…

And despite getting a year older, I feel like I’ve aged at least 10 years in this environment, but not because of the pandemic.

This has been a roller coaster of a market year.

An environment that tests your Strong Hands can be taxing, however, the lesson learned from experiencing volatility is priceless.

With enough patience, big gains can be achieved.

This time last year, I revealed my predictions for 2021.

And don’t worry. Starting Monday, December 6, we’ll be revealing our outlook for 2022.

But first, I want to take some time to look and see how we did with last year’s. My predictions were met with mixed results. And I’ll tell you how I see them continuing to unfold.

Be sure to read to the end to see how YOUR scorecard matched up.

Prediction No. 1: A Record 2021 for IPOs

Last year, I predicted 2021 would see over 300 IPOs.

At the time, 2020 had 221 traditional IPOs — not including direct listings or special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

I thought my claim was bold with 300, but boy, I could have gone higher!

So far this year, 2021 has seen 388 traditional IPOs.

This is both good and bad.

It’s good because it provides us with a massive pipeline of America 2.0 opportunities to choose from.

However, on the flip side, the large number of new companies in the market of stocks means there’s more competition for investors’ dollars to bid up stock prices.

This has been one of the reasons IPOs have had a difficult 2021, but despite the strong selling pressure, these companies are still growing sales.

In turn, that should draw in willing buyers seeking exposure to new America 2.0 tickers.

This strong number of debuts tells me the IPO market is not done, but just in its early innings and ready to knock it out of the park with performance in your portfolio.

Prediction No. 2: Dow Shakeup

You know our big Dow prediction is for it to hit 100K in this decade.

To do that, it will need to transition to an America 2.0 index.

Right now, there are still old-world “dogs of the Dow” that we’ve marked for our Blacklist — 100 stocks destined for zero.

In 2020, Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) did a 4-for-1 split. This caused the Dow Jones to shift some stocks in and out of the index because the Dow is a price-weighted index instead of equal-weighted or market cap weight index.

Here’s what happened in 2020:

At the end of 2020, I suspected from the incredible rise in many of our America 2.0 trades and the lackluster performance in America 1.0 stocks in the Dow we would see another shakeup with Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) and Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) entering the index.

However, this prediction did not come true.

The Dow 30 stayed the same.

I compiled the 2021 performance of TSLA, TDOC and SQ to compare them to their respective competitors: Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS).

Only TSLA out of the America 2.0 group was able to beat all three America 1.0 stocks with a 62% performance.

As I’ve said earlier, America 1.0 stocks of the Dow had a lackluster 2020, while America 2.0 had a strong year but a reverse in 2021.

Don’t get me wrong. We believe 2020 was a transformative year, which saw a huge shift in the underlying consumer habits shifting toward America 2.0 ways such as:

Ecommerce.

Online telehealth.

Zoom meetings to replace physical stores or offices.

So despite this prediction not coming true, I’m sticking to America 2.0 and holding fast for Dow 100K!

Prediction No. 3: Bitcoin Enters the Dow

I believe America 2.0 stocks paint a better picture of where our economy is going.

And in the future, I think cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, will play a large role in the economy.

In 2021, I thought one of the Dow Jones companies would put bitcoin on their balance sheets, like other companies such as Tesla or Square.

Bitcoin has been appreciating in value for the last decade and is a better store of value than gold or a pile of cash because neither one is as scarce or as easily portable and divisible as bitcoin.

However, this did not entirely come true — when El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender in September, McDonald’s and Walmart had to accept it.

This is technically NOT putting the crypto on their balance sheets because these companies could easily transfer it back to fiat after the transaction.

Ultimately, it’s a great step in the right direction.

More adoption in the space only helps draw in more demand for bitcoin.

Next Chapter in America 2.0

To give you an opportunity to profit from my predictions, I recommended two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to invest in for 2021:

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK).

In the chart above, you can see BLOK has soared 88% and the IPO ETF is down 3%.

To compare, the S&P 500 has pushed higher by 26% since publishing my article.

Blockchain is the technology that runs cryptocurrencies. And it saw massive demand for its stocks.

IPOs did not.

That said, I still think these are great ways to gain exposure for your portfolio in the debuting ticker market, as well as blockchain technology, heading into 2022.

Now, we don’t have a crystal ball to tell you exactly which ideas will hit big. We can offer you ideas based on our experience and an eye for where the world is heading.

But you hold all the cards.

We have the whole crew coming with opinions on 2022 — Paul, Ian, Amber, Dan and myself to help you maximize your portfolio’s potential.

We look forward to hearing from you about our thoughts and ideas.

And here’s an exclusive sneak peek: We remain bullish optimistic and positive (#BOP) on the years ahead and beyond 2022!

