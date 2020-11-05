Prediction Buy: 3D Printing in Dow 100K

A simple eye-wash cup.

That was the first 3D printed object.

It’s come a long way since then.

3D printing has the power to create almost anything right in front of you — sports gear, shoes, guitars, cars, homes and human tissue, like an ear.

Even a rocket that’s almost fully 3D printed! It can go from scratch to launchpad in less than 60 days.

As you can see, 3D printers are going to be game changers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global 3D printing market is expected to grow 643% — from about $5 billion in 2019 to $39 billion by 2030.

What’s better is that the momentum is something I think will land a 3D printing company to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

And that’s going to be a huge driver that can push the Dow to 100,000.

In the Fourth Industrial Revolution there will be large factories with rows after rows of 3D printers humming along making all sorts of things at record speeds…

But the really incredible part about this mega trend is how you can reap massive gains before it hits the Dow this decade.

Harness the Dow’s 3D Printing Gains

While I’m extremely confident about the 3D printing mega trend, it’s hard to determine the clear winner in the new Dow as it moves up to 100K.

The good news is that you don’t need to pick a single winner to capture the incredible returns coming.

There’s a 3D printing exchange-traded fund (ETF), which trades like a single stock, but has a basket of 3D printing companies.

That means when one goes up, it can pull the whole ETF up with it and produce double or triple-digit gains for you.

It’s called the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). It has 54 companies in it that tracks the performance of the Total 3D Printing Index.

By buying PRNT you’ll benefit from one of the most critical tools that will be implemented in the Fourth Industrial Revolution making America 2.0.

If you don’t own PRNT, I encourage you to buy today, in order to garner the huge potential this mega trend will have on your portfolio!

And stay tuned! Paul is putting the finishing touches on a new space report that features a company that will send rockets — that are made with 95% 3D printed material — into space!

If you can’t wait, you can go ahead and look at Paul’s America 2.0 presentation. In it, he reveals the No.1 stock for 3D printing now … and you’ll be the first to get his next recommendation. Just click here.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing