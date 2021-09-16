Pot Stocks + #ROTG = Wins

Pot stocks are ready to make a comeback!

It’s been a rocky road. But there’s a massive shift happening here.

Over the past decade, the world started to turn its viewpoint on marijuana.

As of right now, 36 states have legalized the usage of marijuana for medical reasons and 18 of those states have also allowed recreational use of marijuana.

Global marijuana sales surpassed $21 billion in 2020 — a 48% increase from 2019.

It’s projected that sales from medical and recreational marijuana will reach $55.9 billion in 2026:

That’s more than double over the next five years. Talk about growth. So, how can you profit from this mega trend?

INVEST!

Right now is the time to invest in the green in order to make some green.

And here’s what we recommend…

Time to Be #BOP on Pot Stocks

Demand is high for pot stocks.

You see, marijuana is at the front of a medical revolution.

It can help a wide scope of patients dealing with pain — from spinal cord injuries, cancer, muscle, joint and nerve pain to arthritis.

One study found that cannabis was able to reduce chronic pain by 40%.

It can also help those suffering from insomnia, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

There are a ton of benefits to using marijuana in a responsible and healthy way.

On top of that, recreational use of marijuana is currently allowed in 18 states.

This means adults can obtain marijuana without a medical prescription and can use marijuana of their own accord.

With time, I believe many more states will recognize the value of legalizing recreational marijuana, and people will partake as a leisure activity.

This is all very #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive). But what does it mean for YOU.

Investing in companies that cultivate, produce and distribute marijuana gives you the opportunity to ride the wave of growth.

Before You Buy Pot Stocks…

It’s been a volatile market. And that’s why you need to remember this:

Before buying ANY stock, we recommend using the Rules of the Game — #ROTG:

Never make an all-in bet.

Equal weight your positions in your portfolio.

Build your positions over time. Meaning don’t dump your money in all at once. Rather put a little bit of money in over the course of a few weeks or few months.

Take profits on the way up.

Keep cash on the side.

The #ROTG is your blueprint for success in the stock market, and it will show you how to safeguard your portfolio.

It provides you a volatility buffer and emotional security blanket.

No stock will rise and fall in a straight line.

Our readers know that if you bought our pot stock recommendation: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).

It’s been on a roller coaster this year, but Ian Dyer is standing strong with his $40 price target by the end of the year.

For broad exposure to pot stocks, you can add the exchange-traded fund MJ to your portfolio today and ride the coming rebound.

If you want more direct plays, check out Paul’s Secret Portfolio.

So far this year we have seen countless deals, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships … between all different types of marijuana companies.

I believe these agreements between companies are a very bullish sign.

In Paul’s Secret Portfolio we are currently holding six marijuana companies in the open model portfolio.

Four of them are already up — including a triple-digit gainer after 21 months.

We will continue to hold these companies as we believe bigger gains are to come and keep an eye out for more potential winners.

Click here for our strategy details when it comes to targeting speculative gains such as the ones the marijuana industry holds.

Regards,

Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing