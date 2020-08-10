Paul’s Strategy for TSLA — Spot the BUY Time

It’s a secret every investor should know.

The strategy for picking all-star stocks and knowing when to buy for the biggest gains.

I call it GoingUpness. (You can get your copy of my six-point system here.)

One example I can give you is a Bold Profits favorite — Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

We identified it as a winner even when naysayers were saying sell. Take March for instance. TSLA was down to $350.

But it didn’t lose its GoingUpness, so we held Strong Hands.

And it’s recently made new highs, crossing the $1,500 mark!

Today, Amber is going to tell you how we time trades.

Take a look at today’s Market Talk for all things Tesla, GoingUpness and our Bold Profits challenge to you:

Help Hit 1 Million in 1 Week!

We’re calling on you to help us build our Strong Hands Nation. It’s my mission to help millions more achieve what you’ve had the opportunity to do here.

I want to reach all of those Main Street investors out there that need help making big money in the stock market.

Transformative gains that can change someone’s life.

To get there, I tried something a little unusual.

I made a funny video for my flagship service Profits Unlimited. I think this is a phenomenal way to reach people who probably haven’t heard of us.

So, I’m asking you to take a minute and watch it. If you believe in what we do here at Bold Profits, please share it.

You can see it here, then copy and paste this link to send to your circle of people — email it, text it, share it on your social media:

www.MyRichFriendPaul.com.

Together, we’re going to get 1 million views in one week! And our Strong Hands Nation will be stronger than ever.

Thank you for your help!!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited