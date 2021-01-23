 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_23; ct_50

Paul Gets Real on The Charles Mizrahi Show!

Jan 23, 2021

Today, we have a special treat for you…

Paul joined The Charles Mizrahi Show this week as a special guest. Listen in now to learn a few things we bet you didn’t know about Paul. (Like, he’s “from another planet” — his words!)

Charles is a Wall Street legend in his own right. His podcast frequently features great minds from the world of finance.

Don’t miss Charles’ deep dive into Paul’s history, mystery and investing secrets. Click here to join now, and be sure to leave a review and follow his podcast if you like what you hear!

The Best Bold Profits Daily Mega Trends in Action

Here are some incredible recommendations the team found for you this week to give you exposure to our top mega trends:

  • TSLA Earnings Prediction + 2021’s Battery Boom. The global electric vehicle (EV) market is booming thanks to one tech innovation: Batteries. And we’re excited to see what this means for our favorite EV — Tesla. TSLA earnings are coming and we have some predictions.
  • 4 New ETFs to Make You a HAPI 😊 Investor. It’s time for you to get into the MOST important sectors creating the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I’m keeping the new opportunities coming for you. Today is a HAPI 😊 portfolio.
  • 1 MEGA Trend You Should Watch in 2021. Not since the turn of the 20th century have so many investment opportunities in life-changing innovations existed. From electric vehicles to new energy technology to precision medicine and virtual entertainment. Millennials are all for it!
  • American Dream Fortunes: 4 Tickers to Power Up Your Portfolio. In 2020, we saw a major acceleration of our America 2.0 mega trends: the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing … and all of them are driving an enormous boom in real estate.
  • Big Banks Are Wrong: NOW’s the Time to Buy Cryptos! Bitcoin’s been making all-time highs, but you wouldn’t know that based on some of the headlines coming out right now. Don’t let fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) take over!

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

