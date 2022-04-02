Paul Crashed This Video to Tell You This…
Did you sell?
Our stocks took a major beating. And we wanted to know if you sold or held Strong Hands.
Well … 3%. That’s how many sold. And we want you to click here for a Strong Hands “workout.”
For the rest of you … AMAZING! Not only did the majority hold, you bought MORE!!
And Paul crashed Amber’s Profits Unlimited video to share his thoughts with you about this. Watch it here:
Strong Hands Nation: How About Opportunities for Our Rebound?
- #A20 Disruption for Dow 100K. See how innovation is exactly what we need for Dow 100K and our stocks to soar + three ETFs to buy.
- A Crypto Surge Is Coming! The process of making things more convenient is going to wipe out America 1.0. And that includes the old way we exchange money.
- Why Is Everyone Suddenly Watching EV Batteries? Pay attention because the market is expected to rise 10X by 2040! Here are two ways to invest.
- Sudden Pot Stock Rally: CGC & TLRY. Two companies are betting on U.S. legalization — Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC) and Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY).
- #Crypto: BTC, DeFi & Your Altcoin of the Week. Big bitcoin (BTC) buying, a DeFi disruption domino, your altcoin of the week + answers to your #crypto questions.
