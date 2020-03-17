The market’s still in panic mode today due to the coronavirus.

In times like these, it can be hard to see past the panic and look toward the future.

Which is why many investors make the mistake of jumping ship and accepting a fraction of what their stocks are worth.

In fact, this is the moment to hold Strong Hands. You can even use this opportunity to buy more of our America 2.0 stocks while the prices are so low.

This is the secret for locking in the big gains from the new stock highs when the market rebounds.

Watch my “coronavirus edition” market update to see what this correction really means for America 2.0. And the ammunition you may need to keep holding Strong Hands today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited