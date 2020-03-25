Story Highlights:

Two society staples are embracing a new-world digital transformation amid COVID-19.

The digital transformation market is projected to take off to $2.3 billion by 2025.

The leading innovative ETF you can buy now to capitalize on digital’s growth.

Usually, I would take the stage and lead praise and worship at church.

But these are not normal times.

And for safety, my church closed its doors. Luckily, that didn’t slow us down. Now, I greet my fellow churchgoers from my computer before we livestream the service.

You see, the coronavirus — COVID-19 — has quickly ushered in a mighty change.

A necessary change.

It is a mega transformation from the old world to the new world.

I’m referring to the new era of digital transformation.

It’s happening all over the world, from churches to courthouses. While we hunker down to practice social distancing, the world is changing to keep up. Take a look at the headlines:

This virus is pushing these traditional practices into a major digital paradigm shift.

This is exactly what we look for at Bold Profits. Investing in the new world of America 2.0 is how we lock in big gains.

So today, I’m going to tell you about an opportunity that will last beyond the COVID-19 panic.

2 Society Staples Embracing the New-World Digital Transformation

My church is not alone.

According to a recent news report from The Oklahoman, many churches are now using technology developed by Life.Church — a mega church based in Edmond, Oklahoma, with multiple locations around the U.S.

Life.Church has created a free digital platform called Church Online Platform. It helps churches broadcast services online in an interactive way.

So far, per The Oklahoman, the Church Online Platform has “helped churches around the globe stream their church services to a total of 4.7 million unique devices — four times the average total attendance for one weekend.”

Another traditional staple of society is in the midst of change as well.

Our nation’s courthouses.

Over recent years, the judicial system has made strides to advance technological innovations in the court system. But with a push from the coronavirus, a significant number of courts around the country are showing an interest in embracing social distancing.

As recently reported by The Maryland Daily Record, there’s been an upsurge in the need for remote court software:

Companies that make remote court software are seeing a surge in interest as courts around the country explore options for remote hearings.

CourtCall, a Los Angeles-based company that provides telephone and video services for remote court participation, began preparing for increased demand around a month ago…

CourtCall serves almost 3,000 courts around the country … as well as in federal bankruptcy court.

These two traditional industries facing digital transformation shifts are the first of many.

According to Market Study Report, the global digital transformation market size is projected to grow at a staggering 24.3% compound annual growth rate through 2025.

Every industry — education, retail, information technology, transportation — will be touched by digital transformation.

Market Study Report frames the concept of digital transformation in this fashion:

Digital transformation is the change associated with the application of the digital technology in all the aspects of the human society. This enables new types of innovations and creativity in specific domains rather than simply enhancing and supporting traditional methods … Also, constantly evolving customer experiences encourage the companies to adopt digital solutions.

As more companies start to offer digital transformation solutions, the market will soar higher.

The Best ETF to Invest in Now for Our Future Beyond the Virus

To invest in the technology that’s moving all industries to the new era of digital transformation, consider buying the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

ARKW is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in equity securities of companies relevant to the theme of next-generation internet.

These companies are focused on shifting technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud — enabling mobile and local services.

Companies may generate their entire business through websites.

It’s now time to think about investing beyond the virus.

It’s humbling to think that out of peril can come great change.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing