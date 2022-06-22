ONLY Investment You Need for Smart Home Revolution

If you own a home, then you know there’s always something that needs to be done.

Whether it’s something simple like changing the HVAC air filter every 90 days or something major like replacing your home’s aging roof.

There’s never a dull moment.

Just ask my husband and the house upkeep spreadsheet I make him every year.

That list might be getting bigger soon according to a recent study reported by the National Home Builder’s Association (NAHB).

Houses are getting older. They’ll require more care.

That means we’re about to see a “remodeling renaissance.” But with a twist…

Remember innovation solves problems.

Right now, there’s one driver that will take this remodeling renaissance to the next level … creating a smart home — smart city — revolution.

It’s the only investment you’ll need for this transformation…

Remodeling Turns Smart — Profit From the Transition

No matter when you buy your home, you almost always find ways to upgrade, remodel, tweak it.

Even Paul is finding ways to make his already smart home smarter!

my internet is down 😱

might have to get @SpaceXStarlink to back up my @ATT internet 🤔 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 20, 2022

The median age of U.S. homes is now 39 years — up from 31 years in 2005:

About 52% of U.S. owner-occupied homes were built in 1970 or earlier!

That’s over half a century ago!

Aging homes coupled with a historic housing shortage of about 4 million homes = a remodeling renaissance.

According to Harvard’s Remodeling Futures Program, spending on home remodeling projects has increased from $332 billion first-quarter (Q1) 2020 to $368 billion by the end of 2021.

It’s forecast to increase to more than $400 billion by Q1 2022.

We’re talking big numbers!

But unlike typical renovations, say 20 years ago, today’s remodeling projects incorporate one thing.

One single driver that will take smart homes to the smart cities of tomorrow. And could mean big investment $$ for you.

That’s America 2.0 (#A20) technology.

This is the same internet connected smart home #A20 tech that Paul lives with daily:

Smart appliances like smart refrigerators that connect to our smartphones warning us when we’re out of milk.

Smart thermostats that allow us to create automatic and programmable temperature settings based on our daily schedules or outside weather conditions.

Smart home security systems that allow us to view live footage of our homes and control the opening and locking of doors remotely right from a smartphone.

#A20 mega trends make it all possible: artificial intelligence, smart sensors, the Internet of Things, even 3D-printed parts!

Remodeling homes that incorporate smart home tech and home automation is a steadily growing market that’s producing products that are:

More convenient.

Safer.

More accessible.

More affordable.

A Houzz survey revealed that smart home #A20 renovation projects are increasing in popularity.

In fact, the survey showed “19% of homeowners who have completed a renovation project in 2021 added smart home technology to their homes.”

Per Fortune Business Insights, the global smart home market is expected to grow from $99.9 billion in 2021 to $381 billion in 2028, a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 21.1%.

Invest in the America 2.0 Driver Taking Smart Homes to Smart Cities!

Despite market volatility, economic slowdowns, high gas prices, I’ve shown you that this trend is continuing to grow.

The major perk of investing today is that you can get incredible prices.

We’re still in the forefront of America 2.0 smart home solutions.

This is especially true as new generations of homeowners like millennials and Gen Z creates the new #A20 housing market.

We are very bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on smart homes/cities.

And because this mega trend transformation is so huge, Paul’s calling it the “trade of the decade.”

A tiny #A20 tech company holds the key to the biggest transformation of this decade…

A transformation worth $31 trillion.

This is a smart home remodel with a mega boost to create an entire smart city … world!

Imagine a world of infinite convenience … where traffic delays are a thing of the past … where smart sensors automatically help you and your business find the best ways to save money…

A world that is safer, cleaner and more efficient, allowing everyone to lead happier, healthier lives.

That’s the world today’s opportunity promises.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

