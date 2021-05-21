 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_21; ct_50

OMG Crypto Market! What’s Next…

Ian Dyer

May 21, 2021

It was a market-clearing event in crypto.

More than $1 trillion wiped clean from the market.

It was crazy.

Is Tesla’s Elon Musk responsible? No.

But before you give in to all the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt), check out why we think it was actually a positive move.

And why you could see bigger gains ahead in bitcoin and other cryptos.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

