Nick Tate

Olympic Gold-Medal Winner: 3D Printing!

This year’s Olympics didn’t just showcase the world’s most elite athletes … it set 3D printing up front and center:

  • 3D-printed running shoes (one runner even got the gold while sporting them!).
  • 3D-printed cycling helmets and bikes.
  • Even the podiums that Olympic champions accepted their medals on were 3D printed.

And these were just a few examples of how a new generation of athletes turned to this America 2.0 technology to compete in Tokyo.

So, why shouldn’t you tap into 3D printing to give your portfolio a winning edge, too?

Even before these Olympic Games, we’ve seen it transform a host of industries — from aviation to medicine to manufacturing to clothing and food!

It’s why Paul has picked this tech trend as the No. 1 investment opportunity for the past two years in a row.

So, today, I’d like to tell you about a great way for you to go for the gold with your investment portfolio.

Get in Now Before 3D Printing’s 5X Rise!

Right now, 3D-printing technology is poised for a massive rise.

You don’t want to wait, or the opportunity could pass you by — just like Fraser-Pryce’s blistering final 100-meter sprint in Tokyo!

By the end of this year alone, the global 3D-printing market is projected to top $21 billion. That’s nearly five times what it was in 2013!

And that’s just for starters.

In fact, a new analysis projects the global market for 3D-printing products will nearly double over the next three years — exceeding $40 billion by 2024.

For two years, Paul has been talking up 3D-printing stocks as some of the best buys you can make, and he’s already seen his predictions come true.

One 3D-printing stock he added to his Profits Unlimited investment research service is up 286% since he recommended it in 2020. You can check out what he predicts for 2021 and beyond by clicking here.

Another way in: Add the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) to your portfolio.

This exchange-traded fund gives you exposure to 60 different 3D-printing companies. It’s up 66% over the past year.

So, don’t miss your own shot to go for the gold!

To your health and wealth,

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing

