Oil vs. New Energy for Big Gains Over Time

Oil stocks?

I see a lot of people looking to buy.

Well … I don’t believe you’ll see big money in oil stocks.

The longer oil prices stay high, the more “demand destruction.”

The long-term trend for oil is still where it was before this war broke out. We’re going to phase out fossil fuels and move to electric/autonomous vehicles, solar and batteries.

New energy adoption is going to be a no-brainer. And that’s great for us.

Our stocks represent real actual solutions to the problems we face today. (Like this America 2.0 company that cracked the code for the battery of the future.)

See how momentum is building for new energy stocks here:

Did You Sell or Hold Strong Hands?

Our stocks have been hammered. The market will never make it easy. It will test you.

And I want to know — did you sell when we were down or did you hold Strong Hands?

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited