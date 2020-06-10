No 1. Millennial Summer Travel Stock for V-Recovery

Story Highlights:

Millennials are bringing back the great American road trip in 2020 — and giving one industry a 1,000% boost.

One ETF is already making its way higher in this V-recovery. Buy it now before the summer surge.

Paul’s strategy for making rebound profits in the America 2.0 market.

It’s time to pack up your family and hit the road.

For your summer vacation, at least.

Like some of you, as a kid — before Google Maps or GPS — we used a huge AAA road atlas.

My family dubbed me the “No. 1 Navigator” in charge as we drove our minivan crisscrossing the country.

Family road trips became a staple for many Americans.

And currently, the nostalgia of summer travel is alive and well, now more than ever.

I asked over the weekend on Twitter if you were planning a summer trip, and the majority of you said you’d travel by car or train:

The global travel & tourism industry is a massive $9 trillion. But like many new-world America 2.0 sectors, it has to evolve with the times to keep up.

One group is leading this new travel wave: millennials.

And in turn, they’re creating a new vehicle of profits for us. As you know, millennials are one of our Bold Profits mega trends in America 2.0.

And we’ve always told you, we’d be on the lookout for America 2.0 ways to profit from nearly every industry where we can see the mega trend opportunity.

With 2020 bringing back the great American road trip, I’ve found a way for you to profit from the new travel trend. You can even use the gains from it for your next vacation.

Hit the Road to America 2.0 Profits

My Twitter poll lines up with another from MMGY Travel Intelligence, in partnership with the U.S. Travel Association. It’s survey, from April 17 to April 22, found that 47% of people would be more likely to travel by car this summer.

After being on lockdown for the past couple of months, many folks are experiencing cabin fever and ready to get out of the house.

I bet by now, we all understand that feeling. I know I do.

And for safety, cars are winning the travel dilemmas with social distancing.

One group leading the 2020 summer road trip surge are millennials.

Millennials are a huge central driver in America 2.0.

From housing and home goods to travel and mobility, millennials are and will be an economic juggernaut for many years to come.

Millennials surpassed gen x and boomers in their desire to take a road trip within in three months of shelter-in-place restrictions being lifted:

And not surprisingly, as seen in a newly released travel survey by The Points Guy, national parks and beaches top the road trip destination list:

Yet, one summer road travel trend is standing head and shoulders above all others in 2020.

That travel trend is Recreational Vehicle (RV) camping.

Per SBGMedia, North American Camping Report compiled by Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) surveyed nearly 4,000 U.S. households in late April.

The survey showed that one-third of leisure travelers who have not camped before said that they’re ready to give it a try now.

With the privacy of campers, millennials showing more interest — and the temptation of finally getting outdoors after being cooped up for so long — RV trips are about to boom.

RVshare, the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, serving more than 60,000 RV owners across the U.S., saw a 1,000% monthly rise in bookings as of May 19.

Even major RV manufacturers like Thor Industries Inc. are posting record sales numbers in the current environment.

With these projections, one exchange-traded fund (ETF) stands to capitalize on this movement.

Millennial Travel Power Play in the V-Recovery

The Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ: MILN) tracks companies with exposure to the millennial generation.

MILN consists of 83 millennial-fueled companies — 10 of which have a significant correlation to the upcoming summer road travel trend.

Since the market low on March 23, MILN is up 59% in this V-rocket recovery:

Millennials are definitely one of the leading demographic groups for America 2.0.

As they bravely step out into the travel world and beyond, it will pay to have exposure to their economic prowess by investing in MILN.

This is just one example of stocks making their rebound moves this year. It’s a true V-recovery. Be sure to check out Paul’s strategy for making rebound profits in the America 2.0 market.

