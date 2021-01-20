You are living during one of the most transformative times in investing history.

And there’s a whole generation that’s ushering us into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

I’m talking about the 92 million tech-savvy millennials.

Why do we pay attention to millennials?

Millennials represent the largest generation in history and are just hitting their prime spending years — building careers, getting married, starting families, having children, settling down and buying homes and cars.

Not since the turn of the 20th century have so many investment opportunities in life-changing innovations existed.

From electric vehicles to new energy technology to precision medicine and virtual entertainment.

Millennials are all for it!

And that’s why I recently created a new trade for you. I’m going to give you my MEGA buys today (it’s already beating the market!) and show you why millennials are the top trend to watch in 2021.

Millennials March Us Closer to America 2.0

In our recent internal investment team call, Paul said we have several years of America 2.0 investing gains ahead of us.

And it got me thinking of the millennials that we know drive our new-world mega trends.

Millennials’ spending power is off the charts.

On average each year millennials spend $47,112 per person.

Altogether, they spend $600 billion in the U.S. annually.

And I wanted to find a way for you to gain exposure to this trend.

Taking a page out of Paul’s book, he helped me debut a new acronym — four stellar exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will give your portfolio a millennial MEGA boost!

Buy MEGA for 2021’s Millennial Trend

Here’s what I call your MEGA trades:

Since recommending these new MEGA trades earlier this month, they’re already beating the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

SPY is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index.

MEGA is currently showing an open gain of 8% vs. 1.9% on SPY.

So, over the coming months, I’ll continue to track the performance of MEGA and will make sure you’re alerted to new trends and breakthroughs pushing these America 2.0 themed trades higher.

Here’s to MEGA America 2.0 gains for 2021 and beyond.

