I’ve added a new addition to the Mampilly art collection … Well, I started with one and ended up with about 50!

It’s called NFT art.

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique, one-of-a-kind investments that can’t be replaced with something else.

This Fourth Industrial Revolution art is backed by blockchain.

NFT art is a game-changer for artists, creators and investors alike, helping to generate consistent income for their amazing talents and abilities.

And I’m telling you, there are some future Picassos out there!

As a long-time art lover, I’m excited to see NFTs disrupt the art world the same way Uber and Tesla redefined the car and travel industries. See the full scoop now:

This is a disruption in the arts!

#NFTart using #crypto #blockchain is a game changer in the same way that $Uber $ABNB made cars/homes into an income producing assets. artists, creators can now generate consistent incomes from their talent and abilities. another #A2O #4IR disruption this time in the arts #BOP — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 10, 2021

This is another crypto game-changer. And it’s another reason Ian and I are launching a cryptocurrency trading research service called Crypto Flash Trader.

With Ian leading this one, you can expect full steam ahead on bullish recommendations. Much like his bitcoin (BTC), Uniswap (UNI) and Ethereum (ETH) predictions for 2021:

In case you missed any, here are my predictions for 2021 and beyond so far:$MJ $40$BTC to $115k by August (since updated to $350k overall in this bull cycle)$UNI $90$ETH to $8k this bull cycle Will post any more in replies to this — Ian Dyer (@IanDyerGuru) January 8, 2021

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

