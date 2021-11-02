 be_ixf;ym_202111 d_02; ct_50

Next for SpaceX = Investing Launch Point

Paul Mampilly

The new space industry is taking off … for the moon!

Starship — SpaceX and Elon Musk’s latest rocket ship — is set to fly into space, land on the moon and start the process for creating a lunar colony.

And that’s not all…

The “space factory” is the next step on the SpaceX ladder, and manufacturing in space is closer to reality than you think.

I believe SpaceX is laying the groundwork for a powerful America 2.0 space opportunity … just as big as Tesla and bitcoin.

But to make the big money, you have to think ahead. And invest now.

It’s not just one buy. There’s a handful of mega trends that will create space 2.0. Check it out here and get ready for this MASSIVE launch point for your investments:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

