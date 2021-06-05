Next-Level EV Recommendation
Get ready to reach the next level of investing!
Bold Profits is always looking ahead — eyes on the future. The same goes for your portfolio. It’s been a solid strategy so far. Take a look:
Paul and Team,
First I want to take the chance to thank you for the success I have enjoyed with the True Momentum service. Not only have I enjoyed investment success, I enjoy reading about the new technologies and how they will impact how we live and work.
I joined the True Momentum service shortly after it started. I opened a new stock account and invested $40K vowing to strictly invest in the True Momentum stocks in this account. Today [12/16/20] this account crossed the $200K mark making it a 400% gain.
I have followed the Rules of the Game “mostly.” One of your rules is “Find what matters to you, put gains toward the things that make you happy.” To this point I have reinvested all the gains. Now I want to take $100K of the gains and complete the purchase of our retirement house on the beach in Mexico.
— Jack
That’s awesome, Jack! What’s even more incredible is that this is just the tip of the iceberg!
America 2.0 is building the kind of momentum we love to see.
Nearly every mega trend — from the Internet of Things to blockchain to new energy — is all coming together.
But Paul believes the best may still lay ahead.
And he’s starting his next-level mission in electric vehicles (EVs). Paul says this is truly one of the coolest companies he’s ever come across.
This is a company that could single-handedly bring the entire EV market to its next level.
It already has $2 billion in contracts on the books with all the legacy and luxury automakers, as well as Tesla. Yes, Tesla is one of its customers.
You can see the full details about this recommendation and find out how you can take your portfolio to the next level by clicking here!
Birthdays and BOLD Profits
Here are some of this week’s best articles:
- SPECIAL: Celebrate 5 Years of Market-Doubling Gains. Happy birthday Profits Unlimited! It’s hard to believe how fast those five years have gone, and how far we’ve come since that first recommendation. It’s all thanks to YOU!
- Space Stocks: Buy Before $1 Trillion Takeoff. What was once science fiction is now our reality. The time to explore space is here. Companies such as SpaceX are redefining what we know about space travel.
- 3D-Printing Stocks for the WIN in 2021. There’s still time to get in before 3D printing transforms the world and nearly everything we do. 3D printing is shooting straight for the skies in America 2.0 and there’s a way you can profit from it now.
- 260% Return vs. 117%: You Pick. When it comes to investing, sometimes it’s best to go with more youthful companies. The average age of companies in the Dow Jones will need to decrease in order to reach 100K … and produce real America 2.0 $$$.
- Friday TSLA Bitcoin Breakup? Your IanCast Insights. Here’s what you need to know: Momentum is rising in our America 2.0 stocks and disruption of the old is inevitable.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team