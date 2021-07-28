Amazon changed the way we shop … for life.

That was nearly 30 years ago. Now, online shopping is ready for its next-level leap.

This past weekend my schedule was packed with engagements and church meetings. To save a bit of time, I ordered my groceries and household items online.

Just hours later, while I was in one of my many meetings, my phone pinged with a photo showing my online order was delivered to my front door:

Thanks to the power of e-commerce innovations, many routine life tasks are now effectively and efficiently handled by the power of America 2.0 technologies.

These technologies include artificial intelligence (AI) that personalizes our shopping experiences and high-tech data management with cloud storage that keeps track of our purchases and payment sources.

Amazon launched this trend in 1994. Now … America 2.0 is taking the reins and ramping up the future state of e-commerce and retail tech for 2021 and beyond.

And here’s how you can invest in the new surge of e-commerce.

Making Gains With Soaring E-Commerce

I can imagine the doubts people had when Amazon first debuted.

Why would I order something online instead of in a store? How it is going to get to my house?

But there were believers. People who could envision the future.

Early Amazon investors made 1,154% in the first five years it traded.

It’s time for another wave of e-commerce opportunities like that.

A new report from CB Insights shows global funding to retail technologies tripled in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1’21), topping $28.9 billion. That’s a 60% increase over the same period last year.

This is the fastest run rate in five years!

Their report also revealed retail-tech investment is shifting toward a post-pandemic world.

Meaning, “retailers are looking to tech to digitize the store, create more personalized and engaging online experiences and speed up fulfillment.”

Investment in the overall global e-commerce continued in Q1’21 as well, reaching $11.7 billion — a huge gain of 319% over the same quarter last year.

In all, major highlights from the CB insights report show:

Online retailers remain laser-focused on the tech that will underpin and streamline their supply chains.

Merchants are implementing more tech to enable even faster on-demand delivery.

The tech that helped me receive my household items delivery the same day is picking up momentum. It’s based on utilizing local warehouse space to store merchandise for home deliveries.

In all, faster delivery windows — anywhere from 10- to 30-minutes — were the most popular in 2020.

The sheer amount of funding flowing into the advancements of e-commerce and the growing demand by the consumers who use it show us e-commerce is here to stay and only expand.

Statista’s data shows global e-commerce revenue is expected to reach nearly $4.2 trillion by 2025, an increase of 47% from 2020.

Don’t Miss the Coming New Wave of E-Commerce Profits

To be part of the next e-commerce gold rush, consider buying shares in Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK).

ARKK holds shares in some of the top e-commerce brands and technologies that power them today.

But if you want more direct exposure, Paul recommends an incredible online-retail stock in his America 2.0 flagship portfolio.

It’s produced a 156% gain in under three years.

I’d call it a superstar company that first spoke to millennials, but after last year, we all wanted in!

The ease and efficiency of fast online shopping and delivery won me over. I’m now a lifetime online shopper. How about you?

