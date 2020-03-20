Why New-World Stocks Will Thrive Amid Market Volatility
Yes, the market has been extremely volatile.
But something is happening behind the scenes that Paul and I are watching.
It’s actually pretty incredible and positive for our new-world America 2.0 stocks.
If you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s lows versus the Nasdaq-100 Index and smaller companies being up the past couple of days, it’s clear to see that investors are turning to new-world stocks.
Instead of betting on a bounce for the old-world blue chips of yesterday, we have a better option for you.
Check out this week’s IanCast below and find out how Tesla, bitcoin and pot stocks are faring during this market volatility:
