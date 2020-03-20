 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_20; ct_50

Why New-World Stocks Will Thrive Amid Market Volatility

Ian Dyer

Yes, the market has been extremely volatile.

But something is happening behind the scenes that Paul and I are watching.

It’s actually pretty incredible and positive for our new-world America 2.0 stocks.

If you look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s lows versus the Nasdaq-100 Index and smaller companies being up the past couple of days, it’s clear to see that investors are turning to new-world stocks.

Instead of betting on a bounce for the old-world blue chips of yesterday, we have a better option for you.

Check out this week’s IanCast below and find out how Tesla, bitcoin and pot stocks are faring during this market volatility:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

