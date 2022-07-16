Your New Winning Investor Daily
If you haven’t seen it yet, please watch Paul’s announcement here:
Today is the last edition of Bold Profits Daily.
But, this is not the end.
It’s a new beginning for you.
Starting Monday, you’re going to start getting a new daily e-letter called Winning Investor Daily.
And our very own Amber Lancaster is going to be right there with you.
She’s going to introduce you to the incredible future-forward analyst Ian King in a special interview on Monday.
Ian identifies massive tech trends, pinpoints next-wave cryptos, targets small-cap 10X players… Sound familiar?
And his track record is phenomenal.
- 780% gain on a new energy stock in just seven months.
- 1,934% on a crypto.
- And an incredible 18,325% on another crypto … each win coming within a year, or less.
We are certain you’ll be in great hands with Ian and Amber.
And you don’t have to do anything.
Just check your email Monday 7/18 for Amber’s interview from Winning Investor Daily.
The MOST important thing we have left to say is THANK YOU!! ❤️ 🙏
We have loved hearing from you, writing to you, building the Strong Hands Nation with you.
Now is the time to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive!) about this move and what the future holds.
Take a look at some awesome insights from Ian King before you tune in Monday with Amber:
Regards,
