One giant leap for mankind … but an astronomical leap for America 2.0!

Humans have always looked to the skies with big dreams and hopes of exploration. That hasn’t changed.

This week, SpaceX launched a manned taxi shuttle into space — the first of its kind.

The new space race is shaping up to be the defining mega trend of the new year.

Space is projected to be a $31 billion industry by 2026.

And Paul has his sights set on finding the best space investment! He’s working on a new report now. And it’s all going to unfold in America 2.0.

There’s so much innovation happening in the industries that will contribute to space’s mega trend success.

Stay tuned! We’ll be sure you’re the first to hear about Paul’s 2021 space recommendation.

And we want to know: Are you going to invest in space next year?

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

The Best of Bold Profits

Here’s what the team found for you this week:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team