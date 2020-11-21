New Space Race — 2021’s Biggest Mega Trend
One giant leap for mankind … but an astronomical leap for America 2.0!
Humans have always looked to the skies with big dreams and hopes of exploration. That hasn’t changed.
This week, SpaceX launched a manned taxi shuttle into space — the first of its kind.
The new space race is shaping up to be the defining mega trend of the new year.
Space is projected to be a $31 billion industry by 2026.
And Paul has his sights set on finding the best space investment! He’s working on a new report now. And it’s all going to unfold in America 2.0.
There’s so much innovation happening in the industries that will contribute to space’s mega trend success.
Stay tuned! We’ll be sure you’re the first to hear about Paul’s 2021 space recommendation.
And we want to know: Are you going to invest in space next year?
Some error has occured.
The Best of Bold Profits
Here’s what the team found for you this week:
- PLUG + Your Next 1,000% New Energy Play. New energy is going to be a super trend to watch in 2021. Some of Paul’s readers are sitting on a massive quadruple-digit open gain in just over three years on a single new energy stock.
- 2 Growth ETFs + 1,188% on ONE Stock. Paul has a vision of how the world is unfolding. And small caps are the stocks that are going to SURGE in this new America 2.0 era.
- Buy at Least 1 Share of This AI “Car-Commerce” ETF. Right now, there’s a growing tech trend taking the car and digital payments’ markets by storm. You should be embracing this breakthrough, too.
- BUY THIS: Blockchain-Backed Stock for New American Dream. Blockchain is about to disrupt real estate as we know it, creating the new American Dream. There’s nearly $32 trillion worth of residential U.S. real estate, ready to be disrupted.
- TSLA New Highs Coming Before December 21. Another TSLA surge is coming. And looking ahead to 2021, we see more disruptification — the Fourth Industrializing of the S&P 500 and the world.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team