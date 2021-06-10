For the first time in 18 years, a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease hit the market this week.

It’s the best example I’ve ever seen of precision medicine at work.

For me, this isn’t just a fantastic health care advancement — it’s personal. I lost my father to Alzheimer’s seven years ago, when drugs like this one did not exist.

And, as an investor, I’m also thrilled at the drug’s approval because it is proof that precision medicine is going mainstream.

In fact, I’d call it taking medicine to the “next level.”

30% Is Not Enough for Effective Alzheimer’s Treatments

After a long string of Big Pharma failures, Alzheimer’s researchers are finally making progress on new treatments, such as the newly approved drug called aducanumab.

The big kicker with this drug is that it uses precision medicine.

Unlike the blanket medicine approach — one treatment for every person — it targets an underlying, genetically linked cause of the disease.

The America 2.0 next-level breed of Alzheimer’s drugs actually eliminates the buildup of toxic proteins in the brain that cause memory loss and confusion.

That’s huge because, according to a study from the Personalized Medicine Coalition, 70% of Alzheimer’s drugs on average are NOT effective.

Even for those folks who do benefit from the old-world drugs, they merely ease symptoms.

So, this newly approved drug — and others in the pipeline just like it — are like precise chemical ninja warriors that fight specific genetic and biological traits that cause Alzheimer’s.

That makes them safer, better and more effective.

They don’t work for every dementia patient. But that’s precisely the point. They are not “one size fits all” meds. They are tailor-made therapies designed to help those with the specific genetic and biological traits they target.

Through gene tests and PET scans of the brain, doctors can identify those at risk for Alzheimer’s to treat with these drugs years or even decades before memory loss develops.

But here’s the big picture: This targeted approach is not only a breakthrough for Alzheimer’s disease.

I believe it opens the door to other precision medicine drugs that target underlying biological and genetic factors that lead to virtually every other health condition.

These new-world precision medicine drugs could soon be as common as old-world cholesterol-lowering statins that tens of millions take to combat heart disease.

Now, just imagine you had the chance to invest in the first companies that developed statins. The statins market is set to hit billions.

The precision medicine market? Even bigger… It’s expected to rise to $216.75 billion by 2028.

10 Precision Medicine Stocks in 1 Portfolio

Our outdated health care system is quickly stepping into America 2.0 through precision medicine.

This next wave is not only good for us medically … it could be great for our investments.

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing