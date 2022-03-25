Your NEW Crypto Update: ETH Triple Halving, BTC, Altcoin of the Week

Welcome to a brand-new remixed IanCast! Don’t worry. Paul and special guests will still jump in from time to time.

You’ll still get my take on the stock market, but I’m going to focus more on cryptos since it’s one of the biggest opportunities I see for you.

We’ll call it our new Crypto Corner.

I’m sharing my screen, so you can see exactly what I watch in the cryptoverse. I’ve got:

The bottom for growth, short squeezes, interest rate hikes and a pot stock update. (Click to 0:30)

The scoop on the Ethereum (ETH) merger, staking, new ETH scarcity and its triple halving. (Click to 6:05)

More blockchains meet DeFi (decentralized finance) = bullish for bitcoin. (Click to 14:08)

Your altcoin of the week! (Click to 18:25)

Thanks for watching our IanCast remix!!

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

