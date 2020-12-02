New Chip Mega Play Fueling Your Tech

Snap, upload, delivery…

That’s how easy it is to get new custom glasses.

Instead of visiting a local eyeglass store, my cousin recently went this America 2.0 route.

He snapped a picture of himself, uploaded it to an app then the online retailer custom fit 3D images of various glasses to his face.

He picked his favorite and they shipped it right to his front door.

This is an example of “spatial computing” tech at work.

Spatial computing is fueled by digital steel semiconductor chips. And we’ve yet to touch the surface on how big this opportunity could be.

Today, more than ever our daily lives are intertwined with computer technology.

From using our smartphone’s GPS to guide us to unfamiliar locations or asking a home voice-activated smart speaker to “turn on the living room lights.”

One-on-one interaction with computer technology is quickly becoming the norm.

And spatial computing technology is gearing up to be the most disruptive tech we’ve ever experienced.

It goes hand in hand with our virtual reality (VR) mega trend.

That’s why I’m recommending a way for you to invest today before this mixed market sweeps higher to $120.5 billion by 2026.

Semiconductors + VR = Spatial Computing Tech

Spatial computing technology practically shouts Fourth Industrial Revolution innovation from the rooftops.

It’s a stacking of our mega trends.

Some of the most innovative America 2.0 companies of today are embracing spatial computing technology and making it part of their company’s business model.

Per Techslang, spatial computing is:

The process of using digital technology to make computers interact seamlessly in a three-dimensional world using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR). Spatial computing uses physical space to send input and receive output from a computer.

Through spatial computing, most people no longer interact with computers as an outsider would. Instead, they get to experience what it’s like to be within the digital realm by interacting with objects that only exist in it. The concept allows the marriage of the real world and the digital landscape.

The spatial computing market is set to rocket higher by 2026.

As a mixed reality that’s part of the AR/VR tech sphere, spatial computing will reap the benefits of VR tech growth.

Currently valued at $14.6 billion, the global VR market is set to rocket higher through 2026, reaching $120.5 billion.

This is an astounding compound annual growth rate of 42.2%!

Harness the Digital Steel Power of Spatial Computing

Chips are digital steel pushing America into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It’s a huge boon for industries like spatial computing — which is making a clear impact in our everyday lives.

To make sure you’re part of the spatial computing boom, consider buying shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SMH).

SMH invests in the largest and most liquid companies listed in the U.S., which are active in the semiconductor sector.

Spatial computing along with the digital steel of semiconductors are yet another set of America 2.0 innovations on Paul Mampilly’s radar for 2021.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

