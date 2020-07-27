America 2.0 will win us the space race.

Why?

Phenomenal technologies like 3D printing.

NASA is already taking notice.

It’s partnering with 3D-printing companies to innovate the way it develops new space-travel strategies and equipment.

Space and 3D printing are investments of the future. Yet, the future is here and now … unfolding right in front of us.

When you get to the core of America 2.0, 3D printing is going to be a must-have.

Now is the time to upgrade your portfolio.

3D printing is my No. 1 pick for 2020 and years to come. And with NASA’s stamp of approval, demand is going to rocket!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

