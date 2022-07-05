 be_ixf;ym_202207 d_05; ct_50

Paul Mampilly

Jul 5, 2022

Millionaire-Making Biotech Bull Market?

I can’t stop.

Because I see it clearly. 

There’s a massive bull market building, and it will be bigger than anything you have seen before. 

In it, I see three sectors that will lead the market higher. 

I call them my bull market ABCs. 

You know “A” (artificial intelligence) from last week.

Today, I’m breaking down “B” for biotech and three incredible stocks.

We’re exposed to them all in our America 2.0 portfolio. (Details here if you’re not IN yet.) But I’m calling one of the most valuable sectors in biotech right now.

Watch your Bold Profits Daily video now and come back here next week for “C”:

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in your Bold Profits Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Profits Unlimited.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

