There’s one mega trend essential for your portfolio if you want to experience the profits America 2.0 can bring.

This mega trend is paving the way for almost all the innovations powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution with ties to housing of the future:

Cryptocurrencies/blockchain (making smart contracts possible).

Artificial intelligence (creating smarter, data-connected homes).

3D printing (building new homes from the ground up at lower costs).

New energy (solar panels that provide homes with green energy efficiencies).

And there’s one mega trend holding all of this up … pushing the America 2.0 housing boom forward.

It’s the largest generation … 92 million and strong. They account for nearly 1 of every 3 people on the planet!

Millennials.

And today, I will reveal one ETF you need in your portfolio to take your profits to the next level

Don’t Ignore the Millennial Movement for Portfolio $$

I am a millennial.

So, I completely understand this mega trend and why it can lead anyone to profits if you invest.

You see, millennials have completely changed the real estate game.

They no longer accept the old way. They don’t want to drive around looking for houses — they want to look for a home from the comfort of their couch, using incredible 3D and virtual tour technology.

They don’t want to spend days talking to their banks and real estate agents, or spend their money on unnecessary fees. They want to sign their deeds using smart contracts that are safer and more efficient.

Since 2014, millennials have been the largest share of homebuyers.

Right now, the share of millennial buyers is 37% — 13% more than the next group, Gen Xers.

With millennials being such a strong force in the real estate market, it is no surprise that the industry is adjusting to their needs … and I don’t just mean new technology that helps them buy a house.

I mean everything that makes that house a home — one a millennial would want.

This generation wants to make greener and cleaner energy choices in their houses.

They demand homes that are smart, that have cleaning robots and smart air conditioners.

They need companies that allow them to decorate their spaces however they please — with custom artwork, customizable furniture, online retailers that allow them to see how that new couch would fit into their interior and more!

They are a force to be reckoned with. Millennials make up a good portion of the U.S. population these days and they spend $1.3 trillion on consumer goods each year.

That’s projected to rise as their yearly incomes increase to $8.3 trillion by 2025. And they are ready to spend that hard-earned money on homes of the future.

Millennials are pushing out the old-world tech and disrupting houses as we know it.

And there is one exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives you exposure to all of this — and can help you power up your portfolio for incredible gain potential.

Millennial ETF to Buy for America 2.0 Profits

To profit from America 2.0, you have to have the vision to look forward.

The millennial generation is changing the way we do nearly everything.

And I think they could have the biggest impact in the housing market — in many different ways.

That’s why I recommend upping your exposure to a variety of new-world companies that are crucial for the millennial-generated housing boom.

It includes companies that match the way millennials search for houses, shop for them, decorate them and make them comfortable — to the point where they don’t really need to leave!

Buy: Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (Nasdaq: MILN).

I believe by adding it to your portfolio, you are giving yourself a shot at enormous gain potential.

Regards,

Tamara Barkhanoy

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

