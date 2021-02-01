Look out Wall Street elite, Main Street millennial investors are taking over the market!

These young investors backed GameStop Inc. (GME), as well as other nostalgic companies like AMC Theaters and BlackBerry.

I do NOT think this was a one-time thing.

And that means a clear path for our America 2.0 stocks!

Millennials clearly have a larger influence than Wall Street realized. But it’s no surprise here.

Today, we’re going to answer your questions about this market takeover. And what it means for you and your portfolio:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited