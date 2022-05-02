Mild Recession = Growth Stock Surge: 1 Sector to Buy Now
Mild recession ahead.
Yes, that could happen. But it’s not a bad thing. A mild recession would actually be good for our America 2.0 stocks.
I’ll explain and give you a glimpse at where we’re heading:
- Millennials in the housing market will be a driver for our strong economy.
- Interest rates are being priced in WAY higher than what’s actually coming.
- It’s the greatest opportunity in market history to get incredible America 2.0 stocks as much as 70% off!
I can’t say this enough. BE STRONG HANDS! Be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive). Our time is coming. And the wins will be HUGE.
But if I had to pick one sector to own now, it would be … (watch for the answer!):
