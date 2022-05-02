Mild Recession = Growth Stock Surge: 1 Sector to Buy Now

Mild recession ahead.

Yes, that could happen. But it’s not a bad thing. A mild recession would actually be good for our America 2.0 stocks.

I’ll explain and give you a glimpse at where we’re heading:

Millennials in the housing market will be a driver for our strong economy.

Interest rates are being priced in WAY higher than what’s actually coming.

It’s the greatest opportunity in market history to get incredible America 2.0 stocks as much as 70% off!

I can’t say this enough. BE STRONG HANDS! Be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive). Our time is coming. And the wins will be HUGE.

But if I had to pick one sector to own now, it would be … (watch for the answer!):

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited