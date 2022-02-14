Metaverse & Profits With Purpose in 2022

It’s been a wild year so far. How is it only February?

But volatility or not, our mission hasn’t changed. We’re here — in front of you and behind the scenes — to help you achieve “profits with purpose.”

That means giving you the very best — ideas, opportunities and tools to be successful Main Street investors.

Ideas like the metaverse. A mega trend that we think will have a breakout year.

Opportunities are piling up as metaverse $$ are rolling in. More exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are coming. And that tells me demand is heating up.

Your tools for investing: I made a Strong Hands stock recommendation for the metaverse that I believe will 10X in seven to ten years.

You can get details about how you can get my metaverse stock pick and more America 2.0 opportunities by clicking here.

And watch today’s Market Talk for more for 2022. Plus, we have a special announcement of an exciting new project we’re working on for YOU:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited