Mega Trend Olympics & Pot Stocks!

And the winner is … America 2.0!

Our mega trends all made this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games possible.

3D printing stole the show with running shoes, cycling equipment and winners’ podiums.

Artificial intelligence robots made sure we felt right there in the action with livestreaming and even tracked athletic performance.

And this year, the Olympians revealed they used another mega trend: cannabis.

So of course, we reached out to our resident expert Ian. He has big predictions for cannabis this year — including a double for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).

Athletes at this year’s Olympics were open about using cannabis. I think this is one of many indicators that shows the cannabis market is now way outpacing the stock market in terms of demand and adoption.

Back in 2017-2018 pot stocks were on fire before the adoption really started, and now it’s the opposite where it’s being legalized in a ton of places and the stocks aren’t reflecting the future growth we’re going to see.

I believe that’s going to change though, and when it does, we’re going to see MJ and cannabis stocks across the board skyrocket again.

The support for it is becoming global, and we’re going to see it reflected in the market again. The way that the stocks are trading right now, I think all we need is an initial bid up in prices, and from there, demand is going to explode and go up along with prices. Stay tuned!

As you can see, Ian is #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on pot stocks.

He and Paul give cannabis updates every Friday in the IanCast.

And if you want to make sure you never miss a single IanCast, subscribe to our YouTube channel for incredible videos every week.

Help us get to 50K subscribers by 2022!

Bold Profits Daily: Going for the Gold!

Check out this week’s outstanding analysis of America 2.0 mega trends and opportunities:

Next Robinhood? 1 EV IPO to Watch . If there’s anything we’ve learned from Robinhood, it’s that the world of IPO investing can be a HUGE opportunity for you! And now, Paul’s eyes are trained on the next big trades for America 2.0.

. If there’s anything we’ve learned from Robinhood, it’s that the world of IPO investing can be a HUGE opportunity for you! And now, Paul’s eyes are trained on the next big trades for America 2.0. Take a Leap for 1,000%+ Potential Gains . When you invest for America 2.0 gains, you’ve got to look forward — one, three, five, seven years ahead. Taking what is possible as a result of technology and really going for it.

. When you invest for America 2.0 gains, you’ve got to look forward — one, three, five, seven years ahead. Taking what is possible as a result of technology and really going for it. Unlock 3 Tickers for Space! More than 53 miles above your head, America 2.0’s space race took its next great step forward. Even Paul’s ready to book his flight to Mars! And we want the real winners of this space race to be YOU.

More than 53 miles above your head, America 2.0’s space race took its next great step forward. Even Paul’s ready to book his flight to Mars! And we want the real winners of this space race to be YOU. Olympic Gold-Medal Winner: 3D Printing! This year’s Olympics didn’t just showcase the world’s most elite athletes … it set 3D printing up front and center. So, why shouldn’t you tap into 3D printing to give your portfolio a winning edge, too?



This year’s Olympics didn’t just showcase the world’s most elite athletes … it set 3D printing up front and center. So, why shouldn’t you tap into 3D printing to give your portfolio a winning edge, too? 3 Crypto Players, 1 Way in (Not Bitcoin). There are three big players in the crypto market that will show you that now is the time to get in on the action. Here’s the No. 1 way to get started.

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team