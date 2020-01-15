Mega Trend Investment Alert: World’s 1st Blockchain Smartphone

Story Highlights:

CES 2020 just unveiled a new blockchain innovation that will bring smartphones into the era of America 2.0.

One company at the forefront of this revolution offers plenty of room for early investors to see sizable returns.

Plus, one ETF buy can give you broad exposure to transformational data-sharing technologies.

The nation’s first blockchain-powered smartphone has just arrived.

Its name: BOB.

BOB stands for Blok on Blok. And it’s about to rock the communications industry and change smartphones as we know them.

Just as the name suggests, blockchain-powered smartphones work without a centralized mobile service provider such as Verizon, Sprint or T-Mobile.

This means only the owner of the blockchain-powered smartphone has access and permissions to the data on the phone.

The data on these smartphones are not only decentralized, but encrypted.

Blockchain-powered smartphones are touted as privacy personified. Any calls, texts, messages or internet browsing performed on these phones is only known by the owner of the phone.

And it’s yet another example of how innovations in digital-record transactions and mega trends like blockchain are ushering in a new age of technology in 2020 and beyond.

And this new age of technology doesn’t stop there.

Paul Mampilly recently revealed several industrial mega trends that are now converging and creating what he calls “America 2.0” — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

So today, I’m going to tell you two powerful ways you can invest in blockchain today.

Meet the Smartphone Made for America 2.0

BOB was unveiled at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the greatest technological shows on Earth, which just wrapped up in Las Vegas.

The products revealed at this year’s show did not disappoint.

BOB is created by a Singapore-based company called Pundi X. Pundi X specializes in digital currencies.

BOB is powered by the groundbreaking Function X operating system (OS), which is a blockchain-enabled platform that’s completely decentralized.

Function X is poised to be at the forefront of the next era of the internet. Its blockchain internet capabilities are well positioned to decentralize “every app, image, data, bit and byte on the internet.”

Pundi X and Function X OS explain BOB’s revolutionary technology this way:

The blockchain mode enabled by Function X OS allows your data to be kept encrypted and secure. Moreover, the OS is backward compatible with Android. Switch between blockchain and Android mode on the fly to access your favorite Android apps. Instead of racing towards the next fastest phone, we seek to create a world where you have complete control over how your data is used. Your privacy matters. Own your data.

Now available for preorder and currently priced at $593, BOB is set to transform the smartphone market as we enter the new era of America 2.0.

2 Chances to Reap the Blockchain Revolution Rewards

In the future, everything you do — every bank transaction you make, every shipment you track and every record you keep — will be recorded on a blockchain network.

This technology will replace the decades-old ways of the past and make everything simple, more efficient and secure.

It’s no surprise that some of the world’s biggest companies are scrambling to get ahead in the race to adopt blockchain technology. So, here are two ways you can get in now to lock in blockchain fortunes:

Grab the key to unlocking blockchain. Our Bold Profits team has identified one company at the forefront of the blockchain old-world disruption. With its near $29 billion market cap, there’s plenty of room for early investors to see sizable returns. We’ve laid out all the details in this special report. You can also invest in the blockchain-powered smartphone revolution by buying shares in the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK). BLOK is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies actively involved in the development and utilization of transformational data-sharing technologies.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing