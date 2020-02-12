Story Highlights:

An incredible story loyal Profits Unlimited subscriber Ed D. shared with me that shows the power of 3D printing — one of the mega trends driving America 2.0.

The three biggest 3D-printing achievements that underpin the industry’s staggering $35 billion growth by 2027.

The best ETF to buy for the 3D-printing boom.

The last thing you would have expected to see in the white snow was the fluffy gray Dymka.

In the frigid Siberian winter, the 4-year-old stray cat was rescued from the cold and taken to a local vet. Sadly, frostbite claimed all four of her paws.

But all was not lost.

Thanks to a dedicated team of veterinarians and scientists and the marvels of 3D printing, little Dymka can not only walk again, but she can run, play and even climb stairs.

Dymka was fitted with custom-made, 3D-printed titanium prosthetics.

3D printing is the process of building three-dimensional objects from a digital file or model.

According to Live Science, the veterinarian team “developed and applied a coating made of calcium phosphate to help mount the titanium implants that were inserted and fused into her leg bones, and to minimize the risk of infection and implant rejection. … Researchers used computerized tomography (CT) X-ray scans of Dymka’s legs to model and then 3D print the titanium rods.”

Little Dymka is a wonderful example of the 3D-printing phenomenon that’s kicking into high gear.

Thank you, Ed D., for sharing this good news story with me last week! I couldn’t keep it to myself.

From health care to housing, 3D-printing technology is making an impact.

A recent report from Grand View Research forecasts the global 3D-printing market is expected to reach a staggering $35 billion by 2027, growing at a healthy compound annual growth rate of nearly 15% per year.

With this unprecedented projected growth, new advancements in the 3D-printing industry continue to astound us each day. It’s also creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for new-world investors.

Just take a look at three recent 3D-printed marvels that underpin the industry’s growth:

No. 1: 3D-Printed Parts in Flight

On January 25, 2020, an airplane took off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

This is not your typical plane.

This Boeing 777X jet is equipped with two state-of-the-art GE9X engines from General Electric.

These engines were created using over 300 3D-printed parts.

Per reporting from 3DPrintingIndustry.com, these parts include temperature sensors, fuel mixers, heat exchangers, separators and foot-long low-pressure turbine blades.

In all, the 3D-printed parts used to create these engines help make them lighter and more fuel-efficient.

No. 2: World’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood

Right now, in Tabasco, Mexico, a neighborhood of 50 3D-printed homes is being built.

According to WBUR’s reporting, a U.S. nonprofit called New Story “has teamed up with the tech company ICON to build the world’s first 3D printed neighborhood. It’s part of their project working to combat global homelessness.”

The two-bedroom, one-bath, 3D-printed homes will be built to endure hurricanes and are earthquake approved.

New Story hopes the technological strides made in building this neighborhood will be used around the world to help end homelessness.

No. 3: Check in to These 3D-Printed Hotels

It was reported this week that Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is yet again funding new technology projects.

He is now working with fellow investors, including Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen, to fund the expansion of the 3D-printed hotel concept Habitas.

Founded in 2014, Habitas is a hospitality startup that specializes in building 3D-printed hotels.

Its first sustainable materials concept resort has opened in Tulum, Mexico, about two hours south of Cancun.

The rooms cost between $200 to $400 per night.

According to PYMNTS.com: “Habitas could build modular resort-style hotels in six to nine months versus the four to five years to build a traditional hotel. … Eight Habitas locations will be launched by the end of 2020, including a Namibian hotel opening this month. Bhutan and Saudi Arabia are other locations being scouted.”

The Best Way to Tap Into the Growing 3D-Printing Market

From little Dymka to 777X jet engine parts, 3D printing is a technology that’s making a difference. And it’s set to soar.

It’s one of the mega trends driving this new era of America 2.0 — which will bring forth the most profitable stocks in 2020.

One of the best overall ways to invest in its growth is through the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the performance of the Total 3D-Printing Index, which tracks the price movements of stocks of companies involved in the 3D-printing industry.

Companies in the ETF participate in producing 3D-printing hardware, computer-aided design, 3D-printing centers and scanning and measurement.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing