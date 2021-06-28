Today, we’re welcoming a new member to the Bold Profits Daily family!

You’re going to meet our incredible new analyst Dan Shifflett.

Dan began investing in bitcoin in 2017 and has spent the last four years learning everything he could about investing, cryptocurrencies and the stock market.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Dan!

He’s going to share his No. 1 mega trend for today’s market and how it’s playing into his unique background.

You can welcome Dan by leaving him a comment or question in today’s website post! And watch Market Talk for the full story here:

Let us know what you think or leave a message for Dan and the team. Just scan to the bottom of the post to like or comment. You’ll see this at the bottom:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited