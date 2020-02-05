Best Way to Massive Gains in the EV Fast-Charge Revolution

Story Highlights:

10-minute fast-charging batteries are just on the horizon. I don’t have to tell you what this means for Tesla investors.

The global EV market is going to soar to $3.6 trillion by 2025.

Here’s a unique way for you to capitalize on the fast-charge revolution now.

There it was…

Cruising down the road, a gorgeous Karma Revero.

This car has both a plug-in electric battery and a gas engine.

As a longtime car enthusiast and electric vehicle (EV) fan, I was delighted to see one zipping past.

My mom, on the other hand, admitted she shared a common fear among the EV community.

It’s called “range anxiety.”

Range anxiety is the worry that an electric vehicle won’t have enough range to reach your destination.

My mom said she would consider buying an all-electric vehicle once supercharger stations become as fast and easy to find as gas stations.

Well, I’m pleased to report an EV might occupy her garage before we know it.

Fast-charging batteries are on the horizon. I don’t have to tell you what this means for Tesla investors. The stock has been on a tear this week, just like we predicted. This advancement will push it even higher.

But today, I’ve found a unique way for you to capitalize on the fast-charge revolution now, before it explodes.

This Will Catapult EVs Worldwide

Three minutes.

On average, that’s how long it takes to fill up at a gas station.

Recharging the lithium-ion battery that powers a Karma or Tesla can take about 30 minutes at a supercharger station.

Two key factors to further worldwide adoption of EVs are more battery-charging stations and faster recharge times.

According to a recent discovery by a team of engineering professors at Penn State University, we may soon be able to fully charge EV lithium-ion batteries in just 10 minutes for a driving range up to 300 miles.

Chao-Yang Wang — professor, energy storage expert and co-director of Penn State’s Battery and Energy Storage Technology Center, one of the most comprehensive battery labs in the world — states that “fast charging is the key to enabling widespread introduction of electric vehicles.”

One of the key issues with lithium-ion batteries that power EVs is battery degradation over time.

Per the professors’ press release about this fast-charge discovery:

Lithium-ion batteries degrade when rapidly charged at ambient temperatures under 50 degrees Fahrenheit because, rather than the lithium ions smoothly being inserted into the carbon anodes, the lithium deposits in spikes on the anode surface. This lithium plating reduces cell capacity, but also can cause electrical spikes and unsafe battery conditions.

Professor Wang and his team have discovered that, if a battery is heated up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes and then quickly cooled to ambient temperatures, “lithium spikes would not form and heat degradation of the battery would also not occur.”

“The 10-minute trend is for the future and is essential for adoption of electric vehicles because it solves the range anxiety problem,” said Wang.

With this fast-charging battery discovery, range anxiety will soon be a concern of the past.

These fast-charging batteries, coupled with the continued and dramatic installment of public charging stations by Tesla and Electrify America, will help propel the EV revolution.

Best Way to Massive Gains in the EV Fast-Charge Revolution

According to Valuates Reports, the global EV market is on fire. It’s already a $1.3 trillion market. But it’s only getting started.

As technologies like the fast-charge batteries advance, the market is going to explode higher to $3.6 trillion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 15.7% per year.

The best time to lock in massive gains is now — before it takes off.

That’s why I recommend buying the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (Nasdaq: DRIV).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to the development of electric vehicles and/or autonomous vehicles. That includes the production of electric or hybrid vehicles, their components and materials, autonomous driving technology and network-connected services for transportation.

I’m seeing more and more EVs on the road. With this 10-minute fast-charge revolution unfolding, I might even see my mom behind the wheel of one soon!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing