You need to be two things in this market:

Fearless. Patient.

I know, I know. Easier said than done. But if you can do that, you can make a ton of money in a volatile market recovery.

Once you have your Strong Hands, then you can lean on the Rules of the Game to navigate the markets … and even use this time as a great buying opportunity.

During this volatility, America 2.0 tech stocks have cleared out nearly all of their sellers, which is a great sign that gains are on the horizon.

Plus, we’ve seen SO much momentum flood these stocks and accelerate them! There’s definitely more growth ahead.

Watch today’s Market Talk to find out when you can expect the market to take a turn for the better. We’ll even show you an actual “zoom out” chart that puts this market into perspective:

Editor’s Note: Amber here again! One last thing for today. To get to the big gains you have to wait out volatility and bravely buy when opportunities feel slim.

Because at the end of the day, the truth is that’s when you come across your most life-changing opportunities. Just as Paul says:

i think when they look back at this moment the sellers of our stocks during this period will point to three things — fear of being wrong, the desire to do something and impatience. stay strong. i'm still v v #BOP on #A2O #4IR — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 13, 2021

you can see why so few people actually end up making money in the stock market. what's needed — patience, persistence, time for things to play out — it's simple yet not easy. the market grinds people out and then those that are left get the rewards. stay strong. stay #BOP — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 13, 2021

Ask the Strong Hands who held through the market correction in 2018 and 2020. Even through the current dip, stocks in one of our model portfolios are flying high — and once this period is over, those who stayed in and were invested could reap the remarkable rewards.

Don’t be fooled by the panic. Don’t let your next big opportunity pass you by.

