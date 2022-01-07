Market Update: What We Got Wrong & 2022

We’re answering your questions — market, crypto and the spicy 🌶️ — from Twitter and Facebook.

Ian and I hope to record the Iancast tomorrow, which will be then put on Youtube on Friday. Send questions or things you want us to talk about. Please be as specific as you can that way we answer exactly what you are asking. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 5, 2022

We’ll be the first to tell you, we got some things wrong last year. We believed we’d crush it at the end of 2021.

Instead, we experienced a crash that hit in November.

Here’s our outlook for your America 2.0 stocks and crypto in 2022. Plus, answers to your questions like:

My bitcoin prediction for 2022 and the coins I think will be big players in the new world. [12:42]

The Fed, interest rates, “inflation” and your stocks. [15:20]

The coin I’m most bullish on for 2022. [39:53]

Stock picking: fundamentals vs. our strategy. [43:37]

Check out our Strong Hands market update and outlook here:

