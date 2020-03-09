Market Panic: What You Should Do
Panic.
That’s the best way to describe what’s happening in the markets today. Whether it be from the coronavirus or crashing oil prices, I’m going to tell you exactly what I see.
Please find your Strong Hands and hold on.
I am confident that this panic — like the one we faced in 2018 — will pass and usher in new market highs.
Watch this week’s Market Talk to see what you need to do today with your America 2.0 stocks in a panicked market:
All of the market mayhem has actually unveiled some of the best buying opportunities I’ve ever come across…
Frankly, I don’t know if there’s ever been a better time to join my Extreme Fortunes service. We currently have nine triple-digit winners in our open portfolio — even with the markets crashing.
And that’s only the beginning. See how you can grab one of those winners today.
