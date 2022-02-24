Market Outlook — Russia/Ukraine War

Editor’s Note: In light of the geopolitical events taking place today, we’re holding our original Bold Profits Daily to give you an urgent message from Paul and his outlook on today’s market volatility.

While you may not want to hear this today, you must try to have Strong Hands right now. Be bullish, be optimistic, be positive.

I know it’s hard.

By now, you know what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. So I’m going to stick to how it pertains to your stocks.

In my three-decades-long investing career, through market corrections, crashes, recessions, inflation, interest rate spikes — and yes, even wars — I can tell you that staying IN through these periods is when it absolutely matters the most.

No one was prepared for the COVID pandemic. Yet, it accelerated our America 2.0 mega trends.

I believe we’ll see another takeoff acceleration moment. And we are perfectly positioned for it.

There are a lot of emotions right now. But to make money in the market, you have to take emotion out of the picture.

So please, keep Strong Hands. Watch my market outlook here:

I sent you a longer note earlier today on this. If you missed it, you can read my full analysis here:

As for my outlook on the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the team and I did a little digging into the subject of war and its historical effect on indexes, particularly, the S&P 500 Index.



And according to a study by LPL Financial and as reported by Investopedia, though geopolitical conflicts and wars are very traumatic events, from a financial markets’ perspective, U.S. stocks have historically weathered geopolitical conflicts well over the longer term.



See below:

(Click here to view larger image.)

LPL Financial tracked major market shock events from 1941-2020.



As detailed in the above chart, the S&P 500 Index declined an average of 1.2% on day one of the market shock event.



The S&P 500’s total drawdown (the maximum percentage index drop) over the course of a geopolitical conflict or war was an average of -5%.



The number of calendar days it took for the S&P 500 to hit a bottom during a market shock event was 22 days, while the number of days it needed to recover to levels seen before the shock event occurred was 47 days.



This historical study shows that financial markets are resilient, and that wars and geopolitical conflicts often have “little sustained impact on stock markets or economic growth” stateside.



So while our stocks will experience some short-term pain, this conflict will largely be shrugged off in the market in the long term.



And the long term is important, because that’s exactly why we’re in our stocks for three to five years — to give these growth stocks time to do what we’ve recommended them to do — grow.



Same for our options services, which is why we recommend trades with longer expirations — to give them time to recover through the ebbs and flows of the market.



But it won’t happen overnight. There will be volatility along the way. However, I’m still BOP that in the long term, the upside is on our growth stocks, and they will be largely unaffected by this conflict.



So please, keep Strong Hands.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited