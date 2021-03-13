Market Madness: 2 Profit Strategies

Talk about March Madness!

You’ve been navigating market madness on this roller coaster.

But listen, after the rally we’ve seen since 2020, this kind of correction is normal.

And that brings us to Strategy No. 1: Strong Hands.

When our America 2.0 stocks are experiencing a temporary pullback like this, we hold Strong Hands. And that’s because we believe they are going to rise up even higher than before.

Here’s what Paul says:

in 1 yr, or 3 or 5 years our #A2O #4IR will be a bigger part of our world. that means rising sales, profits for these companies and demand for their stock that i believe will lead to much higher prices 🚀 #A2O #4IR stks are just getting going imo #BOP 💪🏋️ — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 8, 2021

Now for Strategy No. 2: Recognize an opportunity to buy. Paul says:

the best buying moments come when many are selling in a panic. unfortunately, thatś when itś emotionally hardest to commit to buy. thatś why we say you to at least stay the course. buy if you can summon the courage, conviction, belief. i am 100% still #BOP on #A2O #4IR — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 8, 2021

Paul’s always looking at the bigger picture in the stock market. One of the biggest mistakes he sees in this Super Bull Market is premature pessimism.

And that’s why he reminds you to stay bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) for the rebound in our America 2.0 stocks.

It’s coming in a big way. And the first sector you’ll see it is in small caps.

This market is setting up phenomenal opportunities to buy into the fastest-growing stocks at amazing low prices.

And Paul is issuing a new trade on Monday. Don’t miss another Super Bull trade like our best one yet — 1,142% gain after three and a half years.

Click this link now for all the details before Paul’s trade alert.

Bravo for Strong Hands — New Opportunities for You

Here are some of this week’s biggest revelations when it comes to looking toward the market ahead, instead of looking backward:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team