When I managed more than $200 million as a registered investment adviser in 2010, we had a rule to trade exchange-traded funds (ETFs) exclusively. This let us focus on the strongest sectors and to seek out the world’s best investments.

This approach was less volatile than the broad stock market and delivered impressive market-beating returns in the long run. We charged well-heeled investors a 2% annual fee to participate in this exclusive strategy.

I want my readers to have the same advantage, so I designed Market Leaders.

Market Leaders keeps the same rules I established back then that allowed our firm to profit from the fastest-moving market at any given time while still maintaining a lower-risk portfolio.

This strategy is all about picking the top-ranked exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on a unique relative strength metric. By using this metric, we can position ourselves to trade ETFs in the strongest uptrends set to make the biggest moves each month.

Instead of speculating on individual stocks, we can outperform the S&P 500 with substantially less risky ETFs that can provide higher returns.

At the start of each month, I’ll let you know the top sectors to trade and which ETFs to buy. We typically hold seven to 10 top-performing ETFs to get a broad exposure to multiple markets. In addition, you’ll also receive a monthly options trade on the no. 1 ETF for that month.

We’re in for a great ride — and it’s not too late for you to join!

Market Leaders includes:

T rade alerts: When it’s time, if you choose to trade, you will be emailed specific instructions telling you exactly what to enter in your brokerage account.

When it’s time, if you choose to trade, you will be emailed specific instructions telling you exactly what to enter in your brokerage account. The Market Leaders trading guide: This detailed manual contains a thorough overview of my approach to trading, what kind of trades to expect and all the information you need to get started.

This detailed manual contains a thorough overview of my approach to trading, what kind of trades to expect and all the information you need to get started. Monthly updates: Each month, I’ll send you a review of any open positions in the current portfolio and a heads-up on what I’m watching. This way, you’re always in the know about what’s happening with the service.

Each month, I’ll send you a review of any open positions in the current portfolio and a heads-up on what I’m watching. This way, you’re always in the know about what’s happening with the service. My weekly Market Intel reports: I provide my expert advice on where I think the market is heading and what the biggest technical indicators are telling us each Monday. Folks who have subscribed to my strategies say this part alone has been well worth the membership fee.

I provide my expert advice on where I think the market is heading and what the biggest technical indicators are telling us each Monday. Folks who have subscribed to my strategies say this part alone has been well worth the membership fee. Access to my model portfolio: This online portfolio includes every position I have recommended through my trade alerts. It will show you when a position has been opened, closed and at what price. It also archives all trade information on previous positions.

This online portfolio includes every position I have recommended through my trade alerts. It will show you when a position has been opened, closed and at what price. It also archives all trade information on previous positions. 24/7 members-only website access: Whenever you wish to access your subscription materials, we keep all the latest information on an encrypted website that members can access anytime, anywhere.

Whenever you wish to access your subscription materials, we keep all the latest information on an encrypted website that members can access anytime, anywhere. Direct support from our customer service team: We have a dedicated customer service team here to answer any questions you may have about your subscription. You can reach our team at 800-537-4229, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time, or reach out online at MarketLeaders@BanyanHill.com.

So, join me today. And I’ll show you how to trade the highest-ranked ETFs to achieve your financial goals.

Regards,

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, Market Leaders