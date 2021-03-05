 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_05; ct_50

Market Bottom + Stock Earnings Point to BUY

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Mar 5, 2021

1 minute, 39 second read

We’ve hit the bottom, now it’s time to go UP!

Remember, you have to zoom out to see the big picture. Selling is normal. And some of our stocks are down.

But our strategy is solid, so you should hold with Strong Hands. In fact, this is actually a great time to buy.

If you’re looking for the best opportunities, we’ve got a few for you.

Earnings are coming out and I’m seeing some very #BOP projections in 3D printing, cannabis and more America 2.0 stocks.

Watch today’s IanCast for the full scoop, then come back and check out our new crypto content below.

Quiz time! Out of all our big IanCast topics — bitcoin, Tesla, Ethereum, pot — which one has made the biggest V-recovery since last March?

Ethereum! It’s rallied 1,601%. Cryptos in general are on a bull run. And that’s because people are looking for three things:

  • Growth.
  • Growth.
  • Growth!

Not to mention the DeFi (decentralized finance) opportunity with crypto we talked about today.

The sky is the limit.

And in the coming weeks, we’ll be launching a brand-new cryptocurrency research service to profit from the historic boom we’re witnessing in this new and exciting sector of the market.

Before that happens, Paul and I are going to release exclusive content to a small group of IanCast viewers. To make sure you’re on the list for this content, click here to sign up (completely free).

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Editor’s Note: Paul and Ian have nailed pretty much every major crypto call over the last three years. From the 80% bitcoin drop in 2017 to the 2018 rally to new highs in 2020 … these are the guys you want in your corner. And coming soon: a brand-new Paul and Ian crypto trading research service. But before we launch, we’re sending out exclusive crypto updates. You can get these completely free if you sign up here now.

