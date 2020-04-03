 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_03; ct_50

Mark Cuban on America 2.0

Paul Mampilly

50 second read

Our America 2.0 vision is spreading!

I woke up this morning and saw an interview with Shark Tank’s billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

And I was over the moon to see he was talking about America 2.0!

I don’t know when we’re going to get from America 1.0 to America 2.0, but we will get there.

I couldn’t agree more, Mark. Except that I have to tell you: We’re already here.

Check out Mark Cuban’s video on America 2.0, plus my response and how to get my No. 1 stock for America 2.0:

One thought really stood out:

Somebody has a vision out there of what we are going to look like on the other side and when we look back in five years, we are going to realize that there are five or ten or 25 amazing companies that were started that just changed the world and lead us through all of this to a brighter future.

For my America 2.0 blueprint, you can go here.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

