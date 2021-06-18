 be_ixf;ym_202106 d_18; ct_50

Select Page

How to Make 492% Gains in 6 Months Trading Options

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Jun 18, 2021 | , ,

51 second read

How to Make 492% Gains in 6 Months Trading Options

The big takeaway for today is this: Let the news be. Focus on making money.

I mean just look at the news:

“Biggest market bubble in history” or “Bitcoin not an investable asset class” …

We couldn’t help but laugh at these.

It’s a LOT of FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt). And that’s not going to help you make money when you invest.

Here’s what could. Innovation, growth, America 2.0 and Fourth Industrial Revolution stocks.

Our options strategy shows it all. We’re sitting on a record win streak of 34-0. That’s 34 positions closed for gains and 0 losses for the last year.

We closed one for 492% in six months! You can see more about this insane record win streak and details on how to supercharge your potential gains by clicking here.

And watch today’s IanCast from beginning to end for our strategy to crush it in the last half of 2021:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Recommended For You

The Real Secret to Making Money in the Stock Market

Chips & Blockchain Buys for New American Dream

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Looks like I have finally found the right person to learn and grow from.”

- James

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

“I bought my first Of Paul’s stocks Nov. 1, 2017. I’m happy to say that I’m ahead $14,000. That’s more then 1/3 of what I invested with my money, and in 9 months. Thank you, Paul, you’re the real deal.”

- Larry

Share This