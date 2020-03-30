COVID-19’s Digital Disruption Shaking Up the Old-World Market

It’s no secret.

The world is changing before our eyes.

Old-world industries are scrambling to find a way to keep up in this new digital landscape that COVID-19 has ushered in.

However, there are a few sectors leading the way for other companies to follow suit and find success in this new frontier.

Check out this month’s Macro Monday and find out why the following industries are the ones to watch in the new digital world:

Online streaming services and traditional media.

Telemedicine and restaurant/food services.

Remote-workplace tech companies allowing for teleconference communications.

Can you think of other traditional old-line industries that will change to the digital or online world as a result of COVID-19?

