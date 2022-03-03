This Looks Like the Internet in the ‘90s…

Editor’s Note: Paul has said it all along. Our time is coming. Our #A20 growth stocks and cryptos are starting their rebound. Now people are looking for what and how to buy. This is a takeoff moment. To see details about what stock we recommend for exposure to the crypto market, click here or keep reading below!

I’m blocked…

And proud of it!

I’m not talking about someone blocking my number or my social media account.

I’m on the blockchain — going from “unblocked” to “blocked.”

Being on the blockchain means converting your fiat currency or U.S. dollars to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or Ethereum.

Cryptocurrencies are easy to send anywhere around the world in a matter of minutes.

There’s no need to use a third-party middleman to oversee the process.

Also, blockchain allows you to take out loans for capital or lend your crypto to earn higher interest rates than traditional banks.

It’s the next step in the financial system that is making up America 2.0.

Paul showed you this week that this is a takeoff moment for crypto with the Russia/Ukraine war highlighting its need.

And here’s another reason why now is the time…

If you look at the chart below, you can see that crypto/blockchain is about where the internet was back in the late ‘90s:

Adoption is growing. Just think of investing in the internet in the ‘90s. With the Nasdaq — the home of internet tech stocks — gaining 400% between 1995 to 2000!

Now, the internet is standard. That’s where blockchain will be in five years for a billion people around the world.

Every day it seems as though more and more people, companies and countries are embracing the new network to transact and store value.

If you’re familiar with Bold Profits, you know what we like to hear when it comes to technology: disruption.

That means elevating something existing with new technologies and innovation. And that can lead to major investment dollars.

And just like the internet disrupted … everything, right now, blockchain’s disruption is huge. One of the biggest dominos in its path?

Banks.

The move to the blockchain is inevitable in America 2.0. And if you’re ready to buy, we’ve got you covered.

Banking to Blockchain

I was five when my mom took my hand and led me to our local bank to open up a savings account.

Back then, there was no such thing as blockchain technology.

The bank was the safe place to store your money (that or stuffing it under your mattress).

I didn’t know what was going on, but I illegibly signed my name where my mom told me to and voilà! — I went from being unbanked to banked.

Blockchain is not like traditional banking.

For one, there’s no physical place to go to deposit or withdrawal funds.

You don’t need a perfect credit score to open an account because the individual actors are not known publicly.

There’s a layer of privacy.

I believe as people start to see this they’ll use blockchains to facilitate their financial needs rather than using a traditional bank.

It’s been reported roughly 1.7 billion people are already unbanked around the world.

That’s a lot of room for disruption.

With blockchain, you can use your smartphone to save, borrow or lend without middlemen.

Coinbase and Blockchain.com, two of the most popular platforms to interact with the blockchain, have less than 200 million cryptocurrency wallets.

That’s roughly less than half of a percent of the total population around the world.

As you can see, we are very much still in the early stages of this mega trend — like the internet in the ‘90s. And it’s not too late to jump on board.

Invest in Disruption

Your chance to be blocked can start today.

It’s not as hard or complicated as it seems.

When I first dipped my toes into bitcoin and Ethereum, the memories of confusion of when I was five getting my first bank flooded back.

I needed to watch quite a few videos and read several articles to get my head around what I was doing.

I wish I had two gurus in my corner like Paul Mampilly and Ian Dyer.

Last year, they launched our first ever crypto trading service that covers all the basics from using blockchain technology to investing.

They even put together a series of videos for their readers on how to start:

(Details on Paul and Ian’s crypto strategy here.)

I feel confident in saying once you get familiar with crypto and blockchain you will not want to go back to traditional America 1.0 banking.

It’s not without volatility (nothing is). But that’s why Ian developed a special Rules of the Game just for crypto.

If you’ve got the courage and drive to invest in a disruptive technology like blockchain, take a look at this strategy now.

America 2.0 finance is all-in on blockchain and it’s only getting started!

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

Want Paul’s blockchain stock recommendation? Details here.