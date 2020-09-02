Story Highlights:

Online shopping retail sales have seen five years’ growth in three months!

Drone technology is going to accelerate online delivery momentum — starting now.

This trend is here to stay. One ETF will give you exposure to it as the market soars 85% by 2023.

The “last mile” is getting an America 2.0 upgrade.

Remember with fall on the horizon, we’re transitioning faster and faster into phase 2 and phase 3 of America 2.0.

And that’s especially true when it comes to your deliveries.

I don’t know about you, but my online shopping and delivery traffic is way UP recently.

This year alone, the dramatic shift to e-commerce has been off the charts!

A recent analysis from Benedict Evans and the U.S. Census data shows that in 2020, U.S. online shopping retail sales have seen “five years’ growth in three months”:

One innovation is accelerating its way through America 2.0 with the last mile delivery e-commerce business.

Drones.

And I have a high-flying way for you to capture gains now.

Look up in the Sky! Is it a Bird? Plane? Nope, it’s an Amazon Drone!

Amazon Inc. showcases the growing e-commerce business.

Warehouses for fulfillment and distribution are popping up everywhere.

Building them close to residential homes helps businesses such as Amazon deliver household goods and grocery items fast — completing the last-mile.

The last mile is the final stretch of a package from the warehouse to your doorstep.

When I mentioned this to Paul, he said: “autonomous delivery, network delivery and drone delivery are all coming in the next one to three years.”

Paul’s right.

But it’s not just coming … It’s here.

On Monday, August 31, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that Amazon has received approval to officially deliver packages by drones.

Amazon has now joined UPS and Alphabet-owned Wing as an FAA-approved drone delivery business.

This is only going to make e-commerce that much more efficient and supercharge the speed of the last mile.

In my area, there’s already one major 100,000-square-feet delivery warehouse (Maybe soon-to-be drone landing zones?) with plans to open two more mega facilities this year. That’s going to create hundreds of full-time jobs.

Nationwide, per MWPVL International Inc. data, as of September 2020, Amazon has 627 active facilities in the U.S. totaling 205.6 million square feet. It has 273 future facilities totaling 110.7 million square feet:

This is how America 2.0 touches every aspect of our economy — and creates the most promising investments for us.

From new warehouse fulfillment and distribution facility construction to the takeover of once booming anchor stores in malls, Amazon’s last-mile delivery growth is making a permanent mark on 21st century retail.

Your E-Commerce Drone Buy for the Last Mile

This takeover is no surprise to us here at Bold Profits.

As Paul recently noted: “I tend to live about three years ahead of many people.”

This means he’s been a longtime and avid participant in the online delivery businesses.

I’m no stranger myself. I’ve been a longtime customer and advocate for online grocery delivery for about three years now.

It’s convenient, timely and here to stay.

The potential growth for the e-commerce revolution is massive. The global market is set to surge 85% by 2023, per Statista data.

To participate in this mega trend today before it soars higher, I recommend buying into the Global X E-Commerce ETF (Nasdaq: EBIZ).

EBIZ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in companies across the globe in the drone technology industry.

And you can see incredible profits as it goes up.

So far this year, EBIZ is up a 52.7%:

Don’t be left on the sidelines as next-generation technology innovations sweep the nation.

E-commerce and online shopping’s foothold is one investment not to be missed.

Are you an active online shopper?

Let me know on Twitter where I post regular updates about our America 2.0 mega trends. #BOP!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing