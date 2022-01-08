Investment Criteria for Your Stocks in 2022

Bold Profits Confidential is online now! Your new issue is waiting for you. Make sure you check it out to avoid a $911,000 mistake… Read it here.

If we lacked conviction in our strategy, we’d tell you we were wrong.

You are our priority. Not pride or anything else. You.

Our top investment criteria is growth.

And the facts have not changed. America 2.0 is still running strong. Growth is still happening.

Stocks will always rise and fall — never in a straight line.

We don’t place value on day-to-day price swings. That’s why we hold our stocks for a minimum of one to three years…

To give you the opportunity to get the most out of a stock’s growth and move past the volatility.

It’s also why we have the Rules of the Game as your security blanket. (Get a refresh on the rules here.)

We know it’s hard. But this is the moment for Strong Hands.

growth style investing is emotionally hard. it's not for most. you're buying things that few others own. you're holding thru volatility instead of trading in and out. you're doing the hardest thing in investing — staying still. being still is hard but it's the path to big money — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 5, 2022

The path to profits is hard … but will you miss out because of that? Or stay in and be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive)?

If you’re in, keep reading…

New Year, New Opportunities

We’re kicking off the new year, HOT. Hot on the trail of the best 2022 opportunities for you!

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team