Invest in the Space Race With 3D Printing for Triple-Digit Gains

3D printing is boldly going where no printer has gone before: space.

NASA is tapping this revolutionary technology, helping boost the market’s projected rise of more than 300% — to $44.4 billion — by 2025.

Here’s the best 3D-printing play to make now — a great investment that leverages our America 2.0 mega trend.

I grew up watching Star Trek. It was like getting a glimpse of a future I couldn’t even imagine.

The cutting-edge technologies seemed truly out of this world.

Like 3D printing.

Star Trek introduced the idea with an imaginary machine called a “replicator,” which creates food, drugs and spare parts, virtually out of thin air in space.

Now, the world of Star Trek is here in 2020.

NASA is using 3D-printing technology to boldly go where no printer has gone before: space — the final frontier.

As you know, 3D printing is one of our Bold Profits mega trends. It’s at the heart of America 2.0.

It’s taking shape as we speak — on Earth and now in the stars.

And this exciting new world presents amazing opportunities for investors who recognize the sky’s the limit for profiting from the right America 2.0 stocks.

3D Printing Pushing Us Forward in the New Race to Space

Four new public-private NASA partnerships are taking 3D printing to a higher level. Here are just a few examples:

NASA engineers are creating 3D-printed rocket parts and engine components, as part of the agency’s goal of returning to the Moon in 2024.

The first 3D printer has been sent to the International Space Station to create parts and equipment in zero gravity. Astronauts recently used it to create a 3D-printed wrench.

NASA now plans to use 3D printers to create supplies to be shipped to the station — such as replacement components, equipment for scientific experiments and even food.

NASA has launched a project to build 3D-printed habitats for future space missions, including planned journeys to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

This technology is vital when it comes to missions in space. Astronauts could have everything they need right there at their fingertips.

No need to wait for NASA to launch more supplies — just create them with a 3D printer and they can make all the supplies they’d need.

NASA project manager Niki Werkheiser put it this way:

Right now if something breaks, we’re completely dependent on launching a replacement from the ground. Imagine launching everything you might ever need for missions to Mars or an asteroid, it would be challenging or impossible.

And NASA isn’t alone: The European Space Agency is working with two 3D-printing companies to build a new base on the Moon, using raw materials found on the spot.

These projects are only the latest, exciting new examples of how 3D printing is being used today — in ways even Star Trek creators could not have imagined in the 1960s.

No. 1 Investment to Profit From the 3D-Printing Mega Trend

The use of 3D printing has been gaining steam in recent years.

That’s because the costs for 3D printing have plummeted since 2017, as new applications and tech investments are soaring.

In 2013, for instance, 3D printing was a mere $4.4 billion industry. But by 2018, it had grown to $10.87 billion.

And the latest market research projections show it will rocket up more than 300% over the next five years, becoming a $44.4 billion industry by 2025.

That’s a rise of more than 900% since 2013!

So, what’s the best way to buy into the incredible, phenomenal, unbelievable potential of 3D printing?

One way is to add The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) to your portfolio. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives you exposure to 56 companies involved in this mega trend.

It’s been a steady performer — rising an astonishing near 30% during the last month alone. With the market’s booming growth, you could be looking at triple-digit gains in the next five years.

But that’s just the beginning of its potential in the futuristic new world of America 2.0.

We’re going to see 3D printing soar — literally and figuratively — to the stars!

So, I have a question for you. With 3D printing becoming more than just an idea from a futuristic TV show — how would you use a 3D printer in your everyday life? What would you print?

The possibilities are endless. And I don’t know about you, but I am excited for the future of America 2.0.

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing